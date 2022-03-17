Palmieri scores late, Islanders beat rival Rangers 2-1

By ALLAN KREDA

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored the tiebreaking goal with less than three minutes left in the third period and Ilya Sorokin made 29 saves as the New York Islanders beat the rival Rangers 2-1. Anders Lee also scored for the Islanders, who are 4-0-1 in their last five games. Chris Kreider scored his 40th goal — and league-best 21st on the power play — and Igor Shesterkin had 26 saves for the Rangers, who had won two straight.