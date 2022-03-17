Notre Dame not concerned about quick turnaround, long trip

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mike Brey knows more than anyone that sleep can be overrated during the NCAA Tournament. Fresh off an 89-87 double overtime victory over Rutgers in Wednesday’s First Four in Dayton, Ohio, Brey and his Notre Dame squad arrived in Southern California early Thursday morning without much time to prepare for Friday’s West Region first-round matchup against sixth-seeded Alabama. Brey said 11th-seeded Notre Dame’s flight landed at 4:30 a.m. About 13 hours later, the team had a brief walkthrough at Viejas Arena.