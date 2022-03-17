No. 1 Gonzaga comes alive late to race past Georgia St 93-72

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 22 of his 32 points in the second half and top overall seed Gonzaga struggled to shake No. 16 seed Georgia State for 30 minutes before pulling away late for a 93-72 win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Zags were sluggish early and couldn’t make a basket for a long stretch of the first half. When Gonzaga’s offense kicked into gear to start the second 20 minutes, the Panthers didn’t fold. Gonzaga finally went on a 24-1 run, turning a four-point game into the blowout that was expected. Corey Allen led Georgia State with 16 points