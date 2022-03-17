New York City FC signs Brazilian forward Gabriel Pereira

SAO PAULO (AP) — MLS club New York City FC has signed 20-year-old Brazilian forward Gabriel Pereira from Corinthians. Both clubs confirmed the deal on Thursday. The right-winger scored two goals and had three assists for Corinthians in 48 matches. NYCFC did not provide financial details of the deal, but Brazilian media reported that the transfer fee was $5.5 million. Pereira had been in talks to join Ukrainian club Dynamo Kyiv before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.