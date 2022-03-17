Nats new bopper Cruz makes immediate impact with pitcher tip

By CHUCK KING

Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Washington Nationals signed 41-year-old slugger Nelson Cruz to be their designated hitter, now that the National League will have a DH on a full-time basis. Nationals manager Dave Martinez figures Cruz will provide benefits in the batter’s box and inside the clubhouse. In his first workout with the Nationals after signing his contract, Cruz had an immediate impact. As he was facing Erick Fedde in batting practice, Cruz approached the right-hander and told him he was tipping his pitches.