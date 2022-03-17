NASCAR and Hendrick to partner on 24 Hours of Le Mans entry

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

SEBRING, Fla. (AP) — NASCAR and Hendrick Motorsports have partnered on an effort to enter the 24 Hours of Le Mans next year with a modified version of its new Next Gen car. The collaborative effort announced at Sebring International Raceway seeks the “Garage 56” entry, which was created in 2012 as a special single-entry class reserved for innovative cars. The entry allows for the testing of new technologies, creativity and innovation without claiming a spot on the traditional starting grid. NASCAR still needs an invitation from Le Mans’ organizers but that seems to be a formality.