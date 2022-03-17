Murray State edges San Francisco 92-87 in overtime

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — KJ Williams scored six of his 18 points in overtime after Murray State blew an eight-point lead late in regulation, and the seventh-seeded Racers extended their winning streak to 21 games with a 92-87 victory over San Francisco in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Racers tied South Dakota State for the longest winning streak in the nation this season. They can edge ahead if they beat Saint Peter’s in Saturday’s second round. Murray State ultimately took control of the back-and-forth game with Williams’ clutch baskets and Jordan Skipper-Brown’s timely plays in the extra session. Jamaree Bouyea scored 36 points for USF, which made its first NCAA appearance since 1998.