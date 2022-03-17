Missouri State advances out of women’s First Four

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Mya Bhinhar scored 12 points, Mariah White had 11 points and five steals and Missouri State beat Florida State 61-50 on Thursday night in a First Four game. Eleventh-seeded Missouri State (25-7) will face sixth-seeded Ohio State in the Spokane Region on Saturday. Sydney Wilson also scored 11 points for Missouri State and Ifunanya Nwachukwu had 10. The Lady Bears forced 17 turnovers and held Florida State to just 27.4% shooting. O’Mariah Gordon scored 12 points for Florida State.