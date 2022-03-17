Iwobi gives 10-man Everton late 1-0 win over Newcastle

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Alex Iwobi’s goal in the ninth minute of stoppage time has given 10-man Everton a 1-0 victory over Newcastle that ended a four-game losing streak in the Premier League and boosted the club’s hopes of avoiding a relegation scrap. Everton’s recent run of poor form had seen it drop to just above the relegation zone when Brazilian midfielder Allan was sent off in the 83rd minute, it seemed a point was the best Frank Lampard’s team could hope for. But Iwobi finished off a quick attack with one of Everton’s most important goals of the season.