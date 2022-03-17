Iglesias eager to slide into Rockies SS hole left by Story

By JACK MAGRUDER

Associated Press

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Needing to fill a shortstop hole, the Colorado Rockies think they’ve got a smooth fit with José Iglesias. Iglesias signed a one-year, $5 million contract to step in for franchise fixture Trevor Story, an addition made with an eye toward extending the Rockies’ defensive prowess in the middle infield. Story is a free agent and hasn’t yet signed with a team. The 32-year-old Iglesias hit .271 with 27 doubles, nine homers and 48 RBIs in 2021, playing 114 games with the Los Angeles Angels before joining Boston during the September stretch. Iglesias committed a career-high 16 errors with the Angels, but the Rockies consider that a minor blip for a player who committed more than 10 errors in only one of his previous seven full seasons.