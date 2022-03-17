Ex-Mavs GM says he was fired for reporting sexual misconduct

By TERRY WALLACE

Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — Former Dallas Mavericks general manager Donnie Nelson is suing the Mavericks, alleging that team owner Mark Cuban fired him in retaliation for reporting sexual misconduct by a team executive. Nelson said his relationship with Cuban soured after he called for action against a team executive who is a close Cuban aide for sexually harassing a job applicant. The suit alleges the deteriorating relationship climaxed with his firing after 24 years with the organization. Cuban denied the allegations to ESPN.