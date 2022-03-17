Cubs’ Hendricks eyes return to form coming off rough season

By JASON P. SKODA

Associated Press

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Kyle Hendricks hopes to return to the form that made him one of the Chicago Cubs’ most reliable pitchers in recent years. The team is counting on the veteran right-hander to do just that. The 32-year-old right-hander won 14 games last season to match his second-highest total. Otherwise, it was by far his worst year. Hendricks’ ERA leaped from 2.88 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season to a career-worst 4.77. The major league-leading 200 hits were the most he has allowed. So were the 31 homers, a big jump for someone who had never given up more than 22. With 131 strikeouts and 44 walks, his strikeout-to-walk ratio was below 3.00 for the first time — a big drop from his NL-leading mark of 8.0 in 2020.