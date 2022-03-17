Big and bright, Illini’s Cockburn eyes deep NCAA tourney run

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kofi Cockburn returned to Illinois for NCAA Tournament redemption. The first-team All-American center flirted with going to the NBA after the Fighting Illini got knocked out in the second round a year ago. But the 7-foot center returned for his junior year with his eyes on winning a title. Arguably the most dominant player in this year’s tourney, Cockburn and his teammates will face Chattanooga in the first round of the South Region on Friday. The Fighting Illini are a more relaxed team than they were a year ago, when COVID-19 protocols muted their fun.