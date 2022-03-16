White Sox finalize $5.5M, 2-year deal with Josh Harrison

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Two-time All-Star Josh Harrison has finalized a $5.5 million, one-year contract with the Chicago White Sox. Harrison has a $4 million salary this year, and the White Sox have a $5.5 million option for 2023 with a $1.5 million buyout. The option price can escalate by up to $500,000 based on plate appearances this year: $125,000 each for 400, 450, 500 and 550. Harrison has played second base, third base, shortstop and all outfield positions over 11 seasons with Pittsburgh, Washington, Detroit and Oakland.