Steelers bring back Haskins, cut tackle Zach Banner

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dwayne Haskins is staying in Pittsburgh to compete for the open starting quarterback job alongside Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky. The Steelers have signed Haskins to a one-year restricted free agent tender to bring him back for a second season after claiming him off waivers in January 2021. Pittsburgh also cut right tackle Zach Banner. The move saves $5 million against the salary cap and comes after Pittsburgh re-signed tackle Chukwuma Okorafor to a three-year contract and signed free agent linemen Mason Cole and James Daniels.