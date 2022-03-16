Skip to Content
Pumas go to Champions League semis on shootout with Revs

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Pumas UNAM advanced to the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals 4-3 on a penalty shootout against the New England Revolution on Wednesday night. The match went to penalties after Pumas went up 3-0 in regulation, pulling even on aggregate with New England, which won the first leg 3-0 at home last week. Juan Ignacio Dinenno buried the winning penalty for Pumas, who will face Liga MX’s Cruz Azul in the semifinals next month. 

