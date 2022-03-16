Pogba says his house burglarized during Man United game

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Paul Pogba says his house was burglarized while he played for Manchester United against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. In a post on Twitter, the France midfielder says his “babies were sleeping in their bedroom” when the burglary took place on Tuesday. He has offered a reward for anyone with information. Pogba says “the burglars were in our home for less than five minutes but in that time they took from us something more valuable than anything we had in our home … our sense of safety and security.” He says the burglary happened during the final minutes of United’s 1-0 loss to Atletico that eliminated the English team.