Norman-led Saudi golf league announces schedule, no players

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) — The Saudi-funded rival golf league run by Greg Norman has a schedule that pays $255 million in prize money for eight tournaments. What it still hasn’t announced is who will be playing. Norman and his LIV Golf Investments, backed by the Saudi Arabia sovereign wealth fund, say the series starts June 9 in London. It features four tournaments in the United States, one of them at the New Jersey course owned by former President Donald Trump. The PGA Tour has regulations that forbid members from playing another tournament in North America if it’s the same week as tour stop.