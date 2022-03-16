MLB drops regular COVID tests, can move games for health

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is dropping regular COVID-19 testing for all but symptomatic individuals while maintaining an ability to move games if the public health situation in an area deteriorates. MLB and the players’ association finalized their 2022 COVID-19 protocols. Restrictions such as wearing facemasks in dugouts were eased during the 2021 season when a team reached 85% vaccination among players, coaches and other staff with field and clubhouse access. Six of the 30 teams did not reach 85% last year: Arizona, Boston, the Chicago Cubs, Kansas City, the New York Mets and Seattle.