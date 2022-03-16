Ian Kennedy, Diamondbacks finalize $4.75M, 1-year contract

PHOENIX (AP) — Ian Kennedy and the Diamondbacks finalized a $4..75 million, one-year contract that returns the right-hander to Arizona. Kennedy gets a $4.5 million salary this year, and the deal includes a $4 million club option for 2023 with a $250,000 buyout. The 37-year-old had a 3.82 ERA over four seasons with Arizona from 2010-13 and finished fourth in the NL Cy Young Award voting in 2011, when he was 21-4 with a 2.88 ERA. Kennedy was 3-1 with a 3.20 ERA last year in 44 relief appearances for Texas and Philadelphia.