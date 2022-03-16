Hardaway brings Memphis back to NCAAs after long absence

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Memphis is back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014. The Tigers had the No. 1 recruiting class in the country and started the season ranked No. 12 in the preseason AP Top 25. But the Tigers struggled through mid-January before finally catching fire and winning 12 of their final 14 games. The Tigers are the No. 9 seed in the West Region and will face No. 8 seed Boise State in Portland, Oregon, on Thursday.