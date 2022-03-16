Dodgers hoping Price is right again — in either role

By NORM FRAUENHEIM

Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — David Price’s long career has prepared him for just about anything. From starter to reliever, he’s done it all and knows the roles. He understands the possibilities, too. There are plenty of those for Price as the Los Angeles Dodgers begin an abbreviated spring training schedule amid questions about their starting rotation. Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urías are projected to be the first three. After that, there’s uncertainty.