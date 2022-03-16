Chicago Cubs owners launching bid to buy EPL club Chelsea

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — The ownership of the Chicago Cubs says it will make a bid to buy Premier League club Chelsea. The Ricketts family went public with its interest in the buyout with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich forced to sell up after he was sanctioned by the British government and banned by the Premier League. In a statement released by a London-based communications firm, the Ricketts family said it was leading an investment group that will make its formal bid for the reigning world and European champions on Friday. The British government now has oversight of the buyout process which the Raine Group, an investment bank, has been working on.