Bucs re-sign CB Carlton Davis to 3-year, $45 million deal

By FRED GOODALL

AP Sports Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Carlton Davis weighed his options, then followed his heart in re-signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It helped that Tom Brady decided to return to the defending NFC South champions, but Davis felt all along that the Bucs are the best fit for him. The fifth-year pro received a three-year, $45 million deal. He described offers from other teams as “interesting.” But an opportunity to pursue a second Super Bowl title with Brady was too good to pass up.