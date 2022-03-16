Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 3:57 PM

AP source: 49ers agree to deal with DT Hassan Ridgeway

KION 2020

By JOSH DUBOW
AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — A person familiar with the deal says the San Francisco 49ers have agreed on a one-year contract with defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway. The person said the deal is worth $2.5 million with $1 million guaranteed. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the signing hasn’t been announced. ESPN first reported the deal. The 27-year-old Ridgeway provides the Niners with another option on the interior defensive line after losing D.J. Jones to Denver in free agency.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content