CINCINNATI — Adam Kunkel had 14 points to lead five Xavier players in double figures as the Musketeers narrowly beat Cleveland State 72-68 in the NIT first round. Zach Freemantle added 13 points for the Musketeers on Tuesday night. Paul Scruggs chipped in 12, Jack Nunge scored 12 and Colby Jones had 11. D’Moi Hodge led the Vikings with 16 points.