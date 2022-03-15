Wimbledon, British government in talks about Russian players

By ROB HARRIS and HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Sports Writers

Wimbledon organizers are having conversations with the British government about whether Russian tennis players should be allowed to compete at the tournament if they don’t distance themselves from President Vladimir Putin over his country’s invasion of Ukraine. British Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston said Tuesday in London that there should be assurances from Russian tennis players that they do not support Putin. He said the government and the All England Club are in discussions. The All England Club confirmed that. Wimbledon’s deadline for player entries is May 16. The tournament is scheduled to begin main-draw play on June 27.