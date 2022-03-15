Wild send Sturm to Avalanche for Jost in swap of centers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche have acquired Nico Sturm from the Minnesota Wild for Tyson Jost in a swap of centers. The 26-year-old Sturm has nine goals and eight assists in 53 games this season. He has won 51.1% of his career faceoffs compared to just 39.5% for Jost. The 24-year-old Jost has six goals and eight assists in 59 games this season. Sturm can become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Jost is under contract for next season with a salary cap hit of $2 million.