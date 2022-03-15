Verona fans banned for racist chants after bombing banner

MILAN (AP) — Hellas Verona has been ordered to play its next home match with part of its stands empty following racist chants and anti-territorial insults during a game against Napoli. The chants directed at Napoli players Kalidou Koulibaly and Victor Osimhen came during a 2-1 loss for Verona on Sunday. Both Koulibaly and Osimhen are Black. Verona supporters also put up a banner near the Bentegodi stadium with Naples’ GPS coordinates and the Russian and Ukrainian flags in an apparent suggestion to bomb the southern city. The banner was signed by the “Curva Sud” that is now suspended for a game.