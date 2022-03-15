Skip to Content
Scoring spree: 50-point games are the rage in NBA right now

By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer

Turns out, March has more madness than just college basketball. The NBA is getting a taste as well. Kyrie Irving’s 60-point barrage at Orlando on Tuesday night was the seventh 50-point effort in the league so far this month — with half of March remaining. His career-best came one night after Minnesota’s Karl-Anthony Towns also scored a career-high 60, a number nobody in the league had reached this season until this week.

