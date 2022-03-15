Schick in Czech squad for World Cup playoff in Sweden

PRAGUE (AP) — Patrik Schick is in the Czech Republic squad for the World Cup qualifying playoff against Sweden next week. Schick is the top scorer for Bayer Leverkusen but he’s been recovered from tearing a muscle in his left calf on Feb. 18 in the Bundesliga. His presence in the playoff game at Solna, Sweden, on March 24 would boost the Czechs’ chances of qualifying for the World Cup after 16 years. Czech coach Jaroslav Šilhavý says he believes Schick will play a competitive game by the end of this week. The winner of the match will face Poland for a spot at the tournament in Qatar.