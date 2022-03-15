La Liga makes proposal to help revamp Brazilian league

MADRID (AP) — Spanish league president Javier Tebas has presented the league’s business model to Brazilian clubs looking to revamp their championship. Tebas and some of the league’s commercial partners were in Brazil to speak with representatives from the top Brazilian clubs and make a proposal to help bring new investors and boost the Brazilian league. Clubs in the first and second divisions in Brazil have been looking into other proposals as well. They want to modernize the league and adopt a model similar to what most European leagues have been using. The Brazilian league is currently run by the Brazilian soccer confederation.