Iditarod finish nears with Minnesotan in commanding lead

By MARK THIESSEN

Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Musher Brent Sass is in the driver’s seat, on track to win his first Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. Sass was the first musher early Tuesday to reach the checkpoint in Safety, which is only 22 miles from the finish line. The 42-year-old native of Minnesota left the previous checkpoint in White Mountain Monday evening with a healthy lead over defending champion Dallas Seavey. All mushers must take a mandatory eight-hour break in White Mountain before making the final push for the finish in Nome. The rest of the pack has yet to reach White Mountain.