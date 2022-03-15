Hoop hype: March Madness brackets get America talking again

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

Wagering on all those parlays and long shots on the betting app is fun. Filling out a bracket and waiting for the upsets to begin — that’s why they call this March Madness. Legal sports gambling across wide swaths of the United States might have made the next three weeks’ worth of NCAA Tournament games easier to bet on individually, but it didn’t change one simple truth. There’s nothing quite like the magic of picking winners of all 60-something games, figuring out the Final Four and national champions, then watching every agonizing game unfold. All have the potential to make a casual fan feel like an armchair genius — while any single misstep can wreck the whole thing for even the most seasoned of hoops junkies.