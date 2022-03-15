FGCU introduces Pat Chambers as men’s basketball coach

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

Pat Chambers convinced Florida Gulf Coast that he was the right person to take over its men’s basketball program. He vowed not to squander his second chance. FGCU introduced Chambers as its coach Tuesday. His hiring came about 18 months after he had to resign as coach at Penn State following an internal investigation into his conduct — including but not limited to an incident where he referenced a noose when talking to a Black player. Chambers is receiving a five-year contract from Florida Gulf Coast worth about $350,000 annually.