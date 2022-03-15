Eriksen returns to Denmark squad for 1st time since collapse

COPENHAGEN (AP) — Christian Eriksen has been recalled to the Denmark squad for the first time since he collapsed after a cardiac arrest during a European Championship game in June. The 30-year-old playmaker has resumed his playing career in the last month at English Premier League club Brentford. Denmark plays a friendly away against the Netherlands on March 26 and hosts Serbia on March 29 as it prepares for the World Cup in Qatar in November. Eriksen has been fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator.