Dolphins upgrade offensive line, agree with Connor Williams

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Offensive lineman Connor Williams agreed to a two-year, $14 million deal Tuesday with the Miami Dolphins, who went into free agency knowing that position group was one in need of upgrades. Williams comes to the Dolphins after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, with whom he made 57 appearances, 51 of them starts. Williams’ deal includes $7.5 million in guaranteed money, said agent Drew Rosenhaus. Another Rosenhaus client, linebacker Duke Riley, also has agreed to return to the Dolphins on a one-year deal worth $3 million. Riley played in 16 games with Miami last season.