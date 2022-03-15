Both NFC finalists lead draft with 4 compensatory picks

NEW YORK (AP) — The Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and the team they beat for the NFC title, the San Francisco 49ers, each have received five compensatory picks in next month’s draft. The Chargers will get four selections in the April 28-30 proceedings in Las Vegas, followed at three by Detroit, Baltimore and Arizona. A total of 39 compensatory selections have been awarded to 16 teams, the NFL said Tuesday, including special picks. A team losing more or better free agents than it acquires in the previous year is eligible to receive compensatory draft picks. The compensatory picks will be positioned in the third through seventh rounds based on the value of the free agents lost.