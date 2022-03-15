Bills hire Mike Shula to be senior offensive assistant

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Sports Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Mike Shula has been hired to be the Buffalo Bills senior offensive assistant in coach Sean McDermott’s latest move to restructure his staff following Brian Daboll’s departure. Shula has 30 years of NFL coaching experience and previously worked with McDermott and newly promoted offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey when the three were on the Carolina Panthers’ staff last decade. The Bills also announced defensive line coach Eric Washington being promoted to the role of senior defensive assistant.