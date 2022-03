BOULDER, Colo. — Jalen Adaway had 17 points to lead five Saint Bonaventure players in double figures as the Bonnies beat Colorado 76-68 in the first round of the NIT. Kyle Lofton added 15 points for the Bonnies on Tuesday night. Jaren Holmes chipped in 13, Osun Osunniyi scored 13 and Dominick Welch had 12. Keeshawn Barthelemy led the Buffaloes with 15 points.