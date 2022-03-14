Willis could make unlikely return for England against France

LONDON (AP) — Jack Willis could make an unlikely comeback for England in the Six Nations match against Grand Slam-chasing France in Paris on Saturday. Willis has been picked in the squad for the first time since suffering a serious knee injury when illegally rolled out of a ruck by Italy’s Sebastian Negri in last year’s championship. The 25-year-old breakdown specialist tore the medial collateral ligament off the bone in two places and also sustained extensive meniscus damage. He only made his comeback for Wasps last month. Willis could get a chance after Tom Curry was ruled out of the match against France because of a hamstring problem.