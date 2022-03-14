Scott Hall, bad guy leader of wrestling’s NWO, dies at 63

By The Associated Press

Scott Hall, who was one of professional wrestling’s biggest stars in the 1990s, has died. He was 63. WWE announced Hall’s death on Monday. His longtime friend and fellow NWO member Kevin Nash wrote on social media that Hall was taken off life support on Monday following complications from hip replacement surgery. Hall was a founding member of the New World Order faction that led to a wrestling boom in the late 1990s. He teamed with fellow NWO members Nash and Hulk Hogan to lead World Championship Wrestling to ratings success over rival WWE.