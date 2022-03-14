Olympic bronze medalists win Canada curling title, 3-handed

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

Two-time Olympic curling medalist Brad Gushue followed up his Beijing bronze with an even more impressive achievement. After vice skip Mark Nichols tested positive for COVID-19 in the middle of the Canadian championships, Gushue and his two remaining teammates won the event short-handed. They are the first threesome ever to win the Brier, which has determined the national champion in curling-mad Canada for almost 100 years. The short-handed Team Gushue beat Team Kevin Koe in the finals 9-8 in extra ends to claim the silver Brier Tankard and a spot in next month’s world championships in Las Vegas.