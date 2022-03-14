Lahiri leads by 1 as Players Championship hits home stretch

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Anirban Lahiri holds onto a one-shot lead going into the final round of The Players Championship. Yes, the final round is finally here. The tournament plagued by rain delays now is a sprint to the finish Monday afternoon on the TPC Sawgrass in ideal scoring conditions. Lahiri made a late birdie to complete his third round at 67. He has a one-shot lead over Sebastian Munoz, Paul Casey and Sam Burns. Lahiri is going for his first PGA Tour win at a championship with the biggest purse in golf at $20 million. The winner gets $3.6 million.