Koufax to join Jackie Robinson with statue at Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sandy Koufax is set to join fellow Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson with a bronze statue at Dodger Stadium. The Los Angeles Dodgers say the unveiling will be June 18 before the team hosts Cleveland. The first 40,000 fans will receive a replica statue. Koufax’s statue had been scheduled to be unveiled in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed those plans. The 86-year-old Koufax and his late teammate will be honored near each other in the center-field plaza. Koufax’s statue will be sculpted by Branly Cadet, who also created the Robinson statue, which was unveiled in April 2017. Robinson was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1962. Koufax followed in 1972 at age 36, making him the youngest player to enter the Hall.