Georgia State looks to pull off its biggest NCAA stunner yet

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia State has a couple of stunners on its NCAA resume. The Panthers will need to pull off their biggest surprise yet if they want to be more than a one-and-done team in this year’s men’s tournament. The Sun Belt Conference Tournament champion will face overall top seed Gonzaga on Thursday in Portland, Oregon. While the Panthers are huge underdogs, this is a seasoned team that is used to winning. And they do have a couple of upset victories in the NCAA Tournament, including 2015’s memorable victory over Baylor that sent then-coach Ron Hunter tumbling off his stool.