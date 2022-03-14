Flores: Goodell should ensure case avoids forced arbitration

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

Brian Flores wants NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to make sure his class-action lawsuit against the league and several teams over allegedly racists hiring practices isn’t settled behind closed doors. Flores says if Goodell truly wants to create diversity in the league, then Flores’ lawsuit needs to be decided by a jury of his peers. The Miami Dolphins have requested the lawsuit go to arbitration. Flores says he believes Goodell has the influence to make sure a jury trial happens.