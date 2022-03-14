Skip to Content
FGCU hires Pat Chambers as men’s basketball coach

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gulf Coast has hired Pat Chambers as its men’s basketball coach. Chambers resigned from Penn State in October 2020 following an internal investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct, including referencing a noose in conversation with a player during the 2018-19 season. At FGCU, he replaces Michael Fly, who had the job for four seasons with a 55-59 record. The Eagles are 21-11 this season and Fly is expected to coach FGCU in The Basketball Classic postseason tournament.

