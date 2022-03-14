Cruz, Doolittle, Sánchez, Parra give Nats some experience

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP National Writer

Nelson Cruz is a big-name DH headed to the Washington Nationals at age 41. He is expected to protect NL MVP runner-up Juan Soto in the lineup. Cruz is also expected to offer other sorts of help away from the field for a youngster-filled roster. Cruz is hardly the only experienced player Washington general manager Mike Rizzo has worked to bring aboard as the team’s spring training camp gets under way in West Palm Beach, Florida. The list includes some familiar faces who were part of the team’s 2019 World Series championship: left-handed reliever Sean Doolittle, right-handed starter Aníbal Sánchez and outfielder Gerardo Parra of “Baby Shark” fame.