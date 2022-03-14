Crouse scores 3 times in Coyotes’ 5-3 win over Senators

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Nick Schmaltz scored the game-winner to extend his point streak, Lawson Crouse had a hat trick and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3. Schmaltz has 15 points in his last six games and Crouse’s goals were varied: one at even strength, one on the power play and shorthanded. Barrett Hayton added an empty-net goal for the Coyotes and Scott Wedgewood made 40 saves to pick up his 10th win of the season. Josh Norris had two goals for the Senators. Connor Brown also scored and Filip Gustavsson stopped 12 shots in his first NHL start since Feb. 20.